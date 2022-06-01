Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 668,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

