Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post $208.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $209.90 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $186.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $842.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.10 million to $843.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $888.82 million, with estimates ranging from $886.50 million to $890.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 367,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,724. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

