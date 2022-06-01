Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce $112.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.23 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $108.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $430.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.19 million to $432.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.11 million, with estimates ranging from $469.18 million to $484.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $427.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.