Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 3,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,129. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

