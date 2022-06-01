Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.44 Million

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to post sales of $371.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. SLM reported sales of $338.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. SLM has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.