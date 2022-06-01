Zacks: Analysts Expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VNET Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

VNET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

