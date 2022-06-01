Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcellx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($0.86). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full-year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.71) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcellx.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.92).

ACLX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Arcellx stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,604. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

