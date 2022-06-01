Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 84.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,707. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

