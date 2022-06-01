Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

