Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) will post $13.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.82 billion. HSBC posted sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $52.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.14 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.56 billion to $57.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HSBC.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.52) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.43.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 2,798,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 670,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

