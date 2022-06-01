Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Intuit posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $14.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.06. 45,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.40 and a 200 day moving average of $520.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

