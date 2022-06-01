Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 205.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

