Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $308.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

