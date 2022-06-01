Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.26. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 66,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,408. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.51%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

