Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to post sales of $502.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $439.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

