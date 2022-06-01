Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $77.60 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $321.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $336.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $535.14 million, with estimates ranging from $486.36 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.