Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post $20.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.55 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $87.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

