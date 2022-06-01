Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,414. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

