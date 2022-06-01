Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Enova International has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

