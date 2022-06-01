Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $54,441,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

