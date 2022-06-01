Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $8.30 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

