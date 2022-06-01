Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Seagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seagen by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seagen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.68. 13,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

