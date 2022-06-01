Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.