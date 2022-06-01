Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

RBBN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

