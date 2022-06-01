Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zalando from €84.00 ($90.32) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

