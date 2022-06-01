Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $696.39 million and approximately $207.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,149,899,388 coins and its circulating supply is 12,858,432,235 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

