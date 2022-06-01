ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. 68,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

