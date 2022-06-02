$0.01 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.54 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

