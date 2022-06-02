$0.02 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 83,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333 over the last three months. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 295,639 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,002.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.