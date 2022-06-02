$0.11 EPS Expected for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Weber reported earnings of $157.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $115,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $14,327,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

