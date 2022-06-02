$0.11 EPS Expected for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Weber reported earnings of $157.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.
In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $115,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $14,327,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.