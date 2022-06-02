$0.41 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Criteo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.70 on Monday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

