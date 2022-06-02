$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

