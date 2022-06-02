$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $58,898,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $29,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

