$0.91 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB opened at $148.32 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

