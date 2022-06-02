$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 3,437,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,816. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

