$1.86 EPS Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.07. Immatics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,312. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immatics by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immatics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

