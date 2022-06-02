$1.89 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.85. FMC reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.