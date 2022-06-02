$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Stepan reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,503. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 132.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

