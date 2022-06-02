100,000 Shares in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAMAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $683,000.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS SAMAU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.