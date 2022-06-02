1,000,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 58.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 639,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 264,705.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 463,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 463,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTOC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 1,129,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,777. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

