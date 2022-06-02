10,291 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.73. The company had a trading volume of 119,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,681. The stock has a market cap of $459.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

