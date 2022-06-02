$11.37 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report $11.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.05 and the highest is $15.01. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $5.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $35.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $49.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $27.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Shares of CAR opened at $187.40 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,677,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

