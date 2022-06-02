11 Capital Partners LP Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

11 Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 3.9% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 42,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,940. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

