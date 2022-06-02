11,140 Shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTX stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

