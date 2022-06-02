12,849 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

