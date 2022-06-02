13,247 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $192.91 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average is $416.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

