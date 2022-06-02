1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 31,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.