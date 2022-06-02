1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 110,538 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 147,639 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,056. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.