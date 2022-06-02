1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,726 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 12,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

