1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,854 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,333 shares of company stock worth $5,628,055. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 5.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.